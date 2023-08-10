Storms expected tonight; Additional storm chances possible Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful Thursday, we are tracking the chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight and again Friday. Our rain chance tonight will arrive after midnight and is expected to last through 6 am Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated with lightning and heavy rain as the main threats. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Severe storm outlook (KTTC)

After a few early morning rain showers, drier conditions are ahead for the daytime hours Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. Another round of showers and storms is possible later in the evening, between 6 pm and 10 pm. Storms are expected to stay isolated in manner, but a couple of storms could become strong to severe. Large hail and strong winds will be the main hazards for any storms that become strong to severe. Between these two rain chances, southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa could receive anywhere from 0.25″ to 1″ of rainfall.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Quiet weather briefly settles in for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west at 5-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph at times.

Sunshine continues into Sunday, but our area could see a chance for isolated showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be seasonably cool in the mid-70s with light southwest winds.

Much of next week is looking pleasant with seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

