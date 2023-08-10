Seasons Hospice awarded prestigious honor.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Seasons Hospice has been named a 2023 leading provider by Healthcare First.

This Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems award comes after a prestigious review and recognizes agencies that continuously provide positive patient experiences and high-quality care. The review took data given by families that have be served by Seasons Hospice, and the center came out among the highest.

The data measured communication with family, timeliness, patient treatment, support, pain management and willingness to recommend.

“The philosophy of hospice is that care is individualized for that person and their support system with a team that exemplifies how seasons hospice is able to do that. We meet families and individuals where they are at and we meet in a way that is hopefully impactful for them,” executive director Kristina Wright-Peterson explained.

The center has been providing hospice care in Rochester since 1996.

“Everyone in our agency, regardless of their job title, plays a critical role in our patient and caregiver experience. Our vision of adding quality of life to each day is seen everyday in the work that we are honored and privileged to do.”

