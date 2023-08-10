Seasonable temps with isolated shower chances as we approach the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather pattern will continue to be seasonably warm, but also a little unsettled as we approach the weekend. A batch of light rain showers will move through the area in the midday hours today, fizzling out in the early afternoon. Around those showers, we’ll enjoy occasional sunshine with high temperatures around 80 degrees, which is typical for this time of year.

After a tranquil evening, a line of thunderstorms is expected to rumble into the area from the west ahead of an approaching storm system located in the northern Plains. While that complex of storms will likely be strong to severe to our west this evening, it will likely be weakening as it pushes through our area between 1 AM and 6 AM Friday. Still, we’ll likely have to deal with some loud thunder at times with a few downpours of rainfall in the overnight hours. Low tonight will be in the low 60s.

After a bright and warm Friday that will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the low and mid-80s, another round of thunderstorms will likely develop in the late afternoon. A complex of potentially strong thunderstorms will move in from the northwest after 5 PM, possibly bringing large hail and strong winds to the area. Right now, we’re at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s Friday severe weather outlook. Those storms are expected to move out by midnight Friday night.

Saturday will be a beautiful example of late summer weather in our area. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s and a northwest breeze.

A storm system from the northwest will produce thickening cloud cover on Sunday with a few showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm in the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a slight southwest breeze.

After a breezy and mild Monday that will feature highs in the 70s and a gusty breeze, temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees for the remainder of the week. There will be a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two on Wednesday with another chance of isolated storms late next Saturday.

