Rochester organization introduces new residents to Minnesota summers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The summers of Minnesota offer a great variety of outdoor activities, and one organization’s goal is introducing newcomers of the state to these opportunities.

On Thursday Aug 10th, Families Abroad hosted it’s third “An Introduction to Minnesota Summers” event at Chester Woods Park from 2pm to 6pm. This fun filled day offered a variety of outdoor activities for its participants. These included, field games, scavenger hunts, a plant hike, roasting s’mores and so much more.

Families Abroad is a leading organization that is dedicated to providing enriching cultural experiences for local families. These events were designed to provide families with an introduction of what makes the summers in Minnesota special for its residents.

Co-founder, Dinalynn Rosenbush believes that this a great opportunity for newcomers to gain a greater understanding of Minnesota as well as building new relationships within their new environment.

“I think that when people can go back into their environment and have a conversation and say that I’ve done that before and they get their hands on it and have the experience. Their much better able to build relationships and have communication, and so its really about, ultimately the bigger picture is about building relationships,” said Rosenbush.

This event was the third one host by Families abroad this summer, with one being held in June & July respectively. With the large turnout for all three of these field days, the organization hopes to host more just like these in future summers.

