Outdoor classroom opens at Schaeffer Academy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s nothing like the great outdoors, and at Schaeffer Academy, students will get to do just that while learning.

On Wednesday, a brand-new outdoor classroom opened at Schaeffer. This space is built with pollinators that will attract bugs and birds to the classroom, to give students a sense that they are closer to nature while still in a classroom setting.

“I think we take for granted the restorative power of nature and the mood that it brings when you take the time to step outside,” said Designer Laurel White. “It was incredibly affirming to know that so many people recognize the mental health struggles of our youth and that being in nature is a relatively simple solution.”

