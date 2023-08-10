Meeting planned to find traffic safety solutions for Rochester neighborhood

Lincolnshire residents gathered together in March to talk about neighborhood safety
Lincolnshire residents gathered together in March to talk about neighborhood safety(KTTC)
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As students gear up to head back to the classroom, neighborhoods will soon be busy with kids walking to and from school. Keeping these kids safe is a top priority.

There is a community meeting in one Rochester neighborhood Thursday evening to see what traffic management improvements need to happen there.

A traffic study conducted last year confirmed many vehicles travel through the Lincolnshire neighborhood well over the speed limit.

People who live there actually petitioned for the Lincolnshire neighborhood to be considered for a traffic management program.

This follows a neighborhood open house that was held in March to get feedback on three solutions to help control traffic including Striping, Bump-outs and Median Striping.

The Rochester Public Works Department will host the open house at Gibbs Elementary School from 6:30-8 p.m.

