Fernbrook Family Center joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access went LIVE from Thursdays Downtown and host Kamie Roesler was joined by some special guests.

One of the guests was David Sabotta with Fernbrook Family Center.

Fernbrook provides mental health services by using innovative strategies to build relationships and transform lives.

You can learn more about Fernbrook here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.