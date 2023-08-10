Byron family raises money to bring baseball camp for limb different children

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A vegetable stand in Byron is raising money to bring a baseball camp for limb different children in Minnesota.

Kelly and her sons, Logan and Wyatt, have been running this stand since late June 2023.

They have been selling produce they grew from their plants at home and in the community gardens.

They say they have raised about $400 and they aim to reach $800 by the end of the summer.

Kelly says the NubAbility baseball camp will cost $7000 to bring as they will have limb different coaches from around the country.

She says representation is important and encourages everyone to donate.

”It’s been really cool to meet a lot of our neighbors and community members. They just say it is really cool what we are doing. We have had many people give us extra money towards the cause. They are like keep us updated, keep posting, and keep telling us what’s going on.”

Kelly says everyone can directly donate to NubAbility through their website saying it is for the Minnesota baseball camp.

