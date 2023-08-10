Ability Building Center and Atkion Club team up for fundraising car wash.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Kiwanis Atkion Club fundraising car wash took place Wednesday morning at the Ability Building Center (ABC). Members of the club helped raise money for ABC and its programming.

ABC provides services for people living with disabilities through community inclusion, and the annual car wash is one of the many fundraisers hosted by the center.

“We’re raising money for programming for individuals with disabilities. Usually, this money goes back into a fun night for the individuals with disabilities. They come in, we do a pizza party, or a fun night, rec and leisure is very important as well, along with the work programming we do,” ABC public relations manager Crystal Heim explained.

The car wash has been happening for more than 20 years and every year the organization has seen a large turnout for the car wash.

“We’re really excited to have a good turnout. To have a huge line already is really good to see, were hoping for a lot of money for ABC and Aktion Club, so it’s really nice to see Rochester turnout for this,” said Sunrisers Kiwanis Club member Sherri Braksick.

Being another successful year, club representatives say it hopes to host this car wash for years to come.

