State grant money benefits livestock producers

MILVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) –The state of Minnesota has been giving out grants to livestock producers for years.

Staci Sexton, a cattle farmer in the Milville area, says the grant money helped fund the building of a heifer shed and calf shed which benefits dairy production.

Sexton says both sheds were built before 2016. With rising inflation, she says construction projects have become more expensive during the past five years.

Sexton says a shortcoming of this grant program is that it only subsidizes 10% of the project’s cost, and each farmer has a limit of $250 thousand dollars. She says that 10% would be a larger sum of money if utilized on a project now.

“It’s just tough with the way interest rates are going up and the way costs of everything is going up, I don’t know if them coming in with a bigger investment grant is the best option but what they have is a good start for people to utilize,” she says.

This year, about $1.5 million in grant money is available for the state.

Sexton says this money has certainly helped given how much more expensive supplies have gotten lately.

