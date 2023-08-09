Some southeast Minnesota counties to participate in immunization program

Some southeast Minnesota counties to participate in immunization program
Some southeast Minnesota counties to participate in immunization program
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC), Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS), Dodge County Public Health (DCPH), Goodhue County Public Health, and area private and public schools have once again teamed up to offer influenza vaccinations at most schools in Olmsted County, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, and Triton Public Schools in Dodge County, and Pine Island Public Schools.

According to Olmsted County, it’s advised that everyone six months and older receive the influenza vaccine each year, especially children.

These immunizations will take place September 18 through October 13, 2023.

Mayo Clinic and OMC nurses will administer the flu vaccine to children in the schools. The flu vaccine is the same as the one given in clinics and will be offered as a shot or a nasal spray (FluMist®) as available.

The cost of the vaccine will be billed directly to the child’s insurance and recorded in the child’s electronic medical record.

Registration is required to receive the flu vaccine.

Online registration begins August 9, and parents can register their children until 11 p.m. on September 13.

For more information, click here.

