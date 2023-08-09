Seasonably warm temps; A few rain chances ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of comfortable late summer weather continues today with abundant sunshine in store as well as some much-needed rain. Expect sunshine with a few thin clouds at times today and afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light westerly breeze. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 PM today as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Those hit-or-miss storms will hang around in the area until midnight.

Partly sunny skies can be expected for much of today with a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours today. (KTTC)

After the showers fizzle out, we’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s and light northwest winds.

Thursday will feature a mostly sunny sky early in the day before thin clouds drift in for the late afternoon hours. There will be a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms after 7 PM. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with light northwest winds.

There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms in portions of the next few days. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the area until early Friday morning. The bulk of the day will be bright and warm with partly sunny skies in the area and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s and a gusty westerly breeze. A few isolated thunderstorms will again be possible late in the evening Friday.

Rainfall totals may reach an inch or more over the next few days, thanks to repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms that will develop in the area. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and seasonably mild with shower chances on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with high temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday will feature occasional sunshine and clouds with a few stray showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms this evening, Thursday evening, Friday morning, and Friday evening. A stray shower will be possible Sunday afternoon. High temps this week will be close to 80 degrees. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright and seasonably warm. Temperatures will continue to top out around 80 degrees each day, and the best chances for isolated thunderstorms will be next Wednesday and the following Saturday during the evening hours.

High temps for the remainder of this week and the upcoming week will be in the seasonably warm upper 70s to low 80s. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Bright sunshine can be expected for much of the day today with a stray shower or thunderstorm developing in the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect isolated storms Thursday evening, and perhaps a couple of rounds of rain to go with some sunshine Friday. High temperatures will be very seasonable all week. #kttcwx#weatherman#weather#minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.