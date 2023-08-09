The Science of Reading and how it’ll impact Minnesota students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota students will be heading back to the classroom soon and with the return comes a new state approved curriculum for reading.

Minnesota has seen a decline in reading and math scores, which prompted the legislature to look at how to improve scores.

Part of the Education Omnibus Bill includes $90 million dollars for the READ Act.

The READ Act, which is part of the approved curriculum by the Minnesota Department of Education, aims to have each child reading at their grade level each year from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Teachers will now be mandated to be trained and implement the Science of Reading.

The Science of Reading is an evidence-based curriculum to help children read. The state will also institute monitoring tools for students’ progress.

Joel J. Traver, Ed.D. is an Associative Professor of Education and a Board Member for The Reading Center in Rochester. Traver stopped by Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss this new change, what the Science of Reading is, and how it’ll impact students.

