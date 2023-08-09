The Science of Reading and how it’ll impact Minnesota students

books on bookshelves in a library
books on bookshelves in a library(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota students will be heading back to the classroom soon and with the return comes a new state approved curriculum for reading.

Minnesota has seen a decline in reading and math scores, which prompted the legislature to look at how to improve scores.

Part of the Education Omnibus Bill includes $90 million dollars for the READ Act.

The READ Act, which is part of the approved curriculum by the Minnesota Department of Education, aims to have each child reading at their grade level each year from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Teachers will now be mandated to be trained and implement the Science of Reading.

The Science of Reading is an evidence-based curriculum to help children read. The state will also institute monitoring tools for students’ progress.

Joel J. Traver, Ed.D. is an Associative Professor of Education and a Board Member for The Reading Center in Rochester. Traver stopped by Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss this new change, what the Science of Reading is, and how it’ll impact students.

To learn more about the Science of Reading and the Reading League, you can click here.

To learn more about The Reading Center, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James in Rochester
Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester
Rochester police say a woman was assaulted while she was out for an afternoon walk on a bike...
Woman groped during afternoon walk on Rochester bike path
Rochester business to show off for America's Pawn Stars.
Rochester business to show off for America’s Pawn Stars
City gives update on North Broadway reconstruction.
City provides update on a more ‘urban look’ for North Broadway
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Texas Roadhouse
Making drinks the Texas Roadhouse way
Pet of the Week Okoye
Pet of the Week: Okoye
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008
FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly...
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota