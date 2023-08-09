Rochester business to show off for America’s Pawn Stars.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester business is going to have the opportunity to be in the national spotlight at the end of August. Book Review in Rochester was selected to present a few items for ‘Pawn Stars Do America’ on the History Channel.

The show features some of America’s most well-known pawn stars Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee Russell. The trio travels around the country on the hunt for historical items and impressive collectible objects, and Book Review has a number of these items.

Tucked inside a small strip mall in Northwest Rochester, you’ll find the shop holding endless unique treasures.

“Really it’s kind of a hodgepodge of comics, board games, cards, posters, just a collection of you know fancy stuff,” manager Jack Moore explained.

Moore has been collecting things all of his life and took over the business for his uncle, Craig, almost a year ago.

“I’ve been trying to make a little bit more of the nerd into the nerdiness,” Moore said.

That nerdiness paid off. Moore will soon head to Minneapolis for a chance to win over the pawn stars.

“A representative reached out to the email of Book Review, and I happened to stumble upon it, and I was like wow this is pretty cool,” Moore said.

As a fan of the pawn stars, Moore took to his shelves to find some history-rich items.

“I can’t really get into the details about what they are, but they are old, and I think they kind of speak to the spirit of what we have in here,” Moore explained.

Moore said he is excited to take his passion and the business on the road.

“It’s a really good way to get this place out there because I mean in Rochester it kind of has a name and people appreciate what it is for the community, but I think it’s a cool way to maybe service that to people in the cities or people from all around that don’t know who we are, what we do or have to sell,” Moore said.

Moore explained this is something his uncle would be proud of.

“He used to work at Face the Music way back in the day when it was here in Rochester, and he brought in sports cards and comics. He just kind of put just kind of brought in personal things that he enjoyed or other people like and brought them into this space. It’s been this way for 18 years,” Moore said.

Moore explained he hopes he can help others find new hobbies they can enjoy forever.

