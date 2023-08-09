Pet of the Week: Okoye

Pet of the Week Okoye
Pet of the Week Okoye(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week, 4-year-old Okoye, a Mastiff-mix, needs a forever home.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Okoye:

Today we will bring a dog named Okoye. She is a 4 year old Mastiff mix who came to Paws and Claws on June 26 from Animal Control where she was released to them by her owner - reason unknown. Okoye is a big, sweet, fawn colored, spayed girl who would love to be a lap dog and thinks she is smaller than she actually is. She walks well on a leash and has shown us that she loves to play fetch. She has adjusted well to being in the shelter but it must have been a very traumatic experience for her to be given up by her people and placed in a shelter environment. The folks at Animal Control work hard to provide a good environment for the animals that come to them. They want them to find good homes just like we do at Paws and Claws and we are determined to work with them to find new homes for these wonderful animals. We just know there is someone out there willing and able to give Okoye a chance at a good life and forever home. Thank you for giving her a chance.

Paws and Claws

