New, free event to take place in downtown Rochester on Thursdays

Alive After Five
Alive After Five(Mayo Civic Center)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Experience Rochester, Rochester Art Center, Rochester Civic Theatre and Rochester Downtown Alliance announced a new, free event on three Thursday evenings in downtown Rochester. 

According to the Mayo Civic Center, “Alive After Five: Party on the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza” will take place August 17, 24 and 31, 2023, from 5-10 p.m. and will include live entertainment, food and beverage and activities for all ages.

“Alive After Five is a wonderful example of collaboration with great partners and aligns with the Downtown Rochester Task Force recommendations to bring more activities to downtown in a variety of ways for the community. We’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet and look forward to hosting Alive After Five at Mayo Civic Center over the next few weeks and more events in the future.”

Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center

The band PopROCKS kicks off Alive After Five on August 17. Future musical acts include Rhino on August 24 and The White Keys on August 31.

More information about Alive After Five can be found here.

