New, free event to take place in downtown Rochester on Thursdays

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Experience Rochester, Rochester Art Center, Rochester Civic Theatre and Rochester Downtown Alliance announced a new, free event on three Thursday evenings in downtown Rochester.

According to the Mayo Civic Center, “Alive After Five: Party on the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza” will take place August 17, 24 and 31, 2023, from 5-10 p.m. and will include live entertainment, food and beverage and activities for all ages.

“Alive After Five is a wonderful example of collaboration with great partners and aligns with the Downtown Rochester Task Force recommendations to bring more activities to downtown in a variety of ways for the community. We’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet and look forward to hosting Alive After Five at Mayo Civic Center over the next few weeks and more events in the future.”

The band PopROCKS kicks off Alive After Five on August 17. Future musical acts include Rhino on August 24 and The White Keys on August 31.

