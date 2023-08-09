Nature-based preschool opening in Rochester

Everwild school
Everwild school(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Back to school season is here, and many parents may be thinking about where to send their little ones this fall.

Two local teachers with years of child education experience are opening up a nature preschool in Rochester.

Everwild Nature School sign
Everwild Nature School sign(KTTC)

It’s call Everwild Nature School, and the curriculum is inspired by the natural world and incorporates nature-based activities. It’s a teaching method that’s gaining popularity across the country.

The students will spend a bit of time indoors if the weather is bad, but most of the time, they’ll be outside.

“We have lots of different activities outside. We have a mud kitchen where they can get nice and dirty and make some mud-stew. We have loose parts that they can play with,” one of the school’s founders Angela DeMarco said.

Beyond the yard, there are several trails in the woods behind the school where students can explore.

“We want them to be able to see the changes that happen every season so we can be familiar with this area and then watch as it changes from fall to winter and then all of the new life that comes in spring,” DeMarco said.

The mission is to instill a love and respect for nature in all their students.

“Everwild is keeping the wild in our children, letting them explore and play outdoors, giving them the space to be creative and collaborate, problem solving. Do all the things that kids need to do to be successful,” the other school’s founder Karen Mulvihill-Petri said.

“We really want to the kids to grow up having that connection with the natural world so as they get older, they recall these good memories that they had when they were younger and they want to continue to be good stewards of the earth and pass that on to the next generation,” DeMarco said.

Everwild is hosting an open house to meet the staff and check out the space. It’s next Saturday, August 19 from 9am-12pm.

