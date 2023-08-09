Mower County food vendor retires after nearly 70 years

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – County fair season continues in the area, and this week is the Mower County Fair in Austin.

One food stand is celebrating a milestone this year.

Herbs and Murl’s has been serving food at the Mower County Fair since the 1950′s. It started as a popcorn stand and has grown into burger stand.

But they are most known for their ‘’Wonderbars’'. It’s an ice cream bar double dipped in chocolate and rolled in nuts.

After 69 years in the business, the owners are retiring.

When asked what the owners will miss the most when they close up shop, they said the people.

“It’s been a lot of fun growing up, having friends work here, meeting new friends and people. The farm kids are just great. It’s fun working with them. They have a good time too. It’s been wonderful,” owner Barb Granholm said.

The county fair runs until Sunday.

