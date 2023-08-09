Legacy Toys coming to Northwest Rochester

Legacy Toys coming to Northwest Rochester
Legacy Toys coming to Northwest Rochester
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Legacy Toys is opening their first store in Rochester on 17th Avenue Northwest.

This is its 8th store with branches all across Minnesota including Mall of America and Duluth.

Legacy Toys’ COO says each toy store has something unique to it.

He says the Rochester branch will have interactive spaces such as a doll house, a train, and robots.

”It’s been awesome just to be in the space and to start to get involved in the community. The community’s response to us coming here has been tremendous and we are very excited to be a part of the Rochester community.”

Legacy Toys COO Peter Cpin

The toy store is expected to open in September and interactive spaces will be installed through time.

