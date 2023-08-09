Isolated storm chances Friday and Sunday

Temperatures near seasonal averages
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of stray to isolated showers and storms over the next several days. A couple of cold fronts will move across the upper Midwest. Some isolated storms could develop along these frontal boundaries.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

Dry conditions should hold off for most of the day on Thursday with high temperatures in the middle and lower 80s. Chances of storms return to the forecast late Thursday night into Friday morning. Storms will be weakening as they approach I-35 early Friday. If they hold together enough, some locations could see around 0.10-0.25″ of rainfall.

Another front will move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. I am keeping a close eye on Sunday’s chance of storms. We could see a surge a moisture that could warm dew points into the middle and upper 60s. That would give storms enough energy to feed off of to become strong.

Rainfall outlooks
Rainfall outlooks(KTTC)

Models do not have a good agreement with the rain chances over the next 48 hours. Notice the disagreement with models 1 and 2 through Thursday evening.

model outlook
model outlook(KTTC)

The disagreement grows even more through Friday night. Model 1 has pretty much all of SE MN and NE IA receiving over 0.25″ of rainfall. Model 2 has none of SE MN and NE IA getting close to 0.25″. Model 2 has most of the storms fizzling out as they move east of I-35. Confidence is pretty low at this time for any significant amounts of rain over the next 48 hours.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

