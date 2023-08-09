Bridal fashion hits the runway on Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Claire Landgraf owner of Finery Bridal Chic showcased her bridal gowns for a special fashion show in our studio.

Claire has years of experience in the bridal industry which led her to create her boutique in the Rochester area.

The shop is for appointments only so if you would like to contact them for more info you can here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James in Rochester
Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester
Rochester police say a woman was assaulted while she was out for an afternoon walk on a bike...
Woman groped during afternoon walk on Rochester bike path
Rochester business to show off for America's Pawn Stars.
Rochester business to show off for America’s Pawn Stars
City gives update on North Broadway reconstruction.
City provides update on a more ‘urban look’ for North Broadway
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

books on bookshelves in a library
The Science of Reading and how it’ll impact Minnesota students
The Science of Reading and how it’ll impact Minnesota students
Cody Whitehead and Pork Chop
Missing pet lizard reunited with owner
Legacy Toys coming to Northwest Rochester
Legacy Toys coming to Northwest Rochester
Texas Roadhouse
Making drinks the Texas Roadhouse way