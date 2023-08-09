3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An investigation into the death of a 3-month-old boy is underway after police say his mother left him in a hot car in Houston.

Police are still trying to nail down a timeline of how long the baby was left alone Tuesday in a car in the parking lot of the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Developmental Disability. They are also trying to figure out if the car was running and if this was possibly an intentional act.

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind.

As the mother was leaving, police say she noticed her unresponsive son in the car and took him into the clinic. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir says any possible charges depend on the autopsy report and what the investigation reveals.

According to state law, it is a misdemeanor to leave a child younger than 7 alone in a car for more than five minutes.

“Here’s the thing: from time to time, we have incidents like this, which should never happen. Especially in the summertime, you should never leave a child unattended,” Bashir said.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James in Rochester
Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester
Rochester police say a woman was assaulted while she was out for an afternoon walk on a bike...
Woman groped during afternoon walk on Rochester bike path
City gives update on North Broadway reconstruction.
City provides update on a more ‘urban look’ for North Broadway
New Kasson Fire Hall Groundbreaking Ceremony
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Kasson fire hall
Rochester business to show off for America's Pawn Stars.
Rochester business to show off for America’s Pawn Stars

Latest News

Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Source: Jayson...
RAW: Wildfire in Hawaii fueled by hurricane winds
Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.
Fire in French holiday home for disabled kills at least 9 people with 2 more feared dead
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
For $8, you can stop by the ABC building in Northwest Rochester between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
Aktion Club Carwash available Wednesday at the ABC Building
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend