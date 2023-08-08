Woman groped during afternoon walk on Rochester bike path

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police say a woman was assaulted while she was out for an afternoon walk on a bike path.

The 36-year-old woman was walking near the Zumbro River, north of Cook Park, while talking to her friend on her phone. She says a man approached her just after 4:15 p.m. Monday and reached out his hand.

The woman says she could not understand what he was saying but waved her hand at him. The woman said that’s when the man grabbed her and fondled her breasts.

She yelled at the man and police responded.

The 78-year-old man is now in jail on a charge of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and disorderly conduct.

