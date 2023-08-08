Sunshine with seasonable temps; A couple of rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a beautiful summer day ahead of us featuring abundant sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures as high pressure moves through the region. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures around 80 degrees and a light westerly breeze.

After a mainly clear night, a few clouds and some isolated showers will move in during the midday hours Wednesday. There will be a chance of widely scattered showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm or two in the afternoon until the early evening. With occasional sunshine in the area, high temperatures will again be around 80 degrees with a light westerly breeze.

Thursday will be another great example of late summer weather as sunshine and quiet weather will be the rule. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area with high temperatures in the low 80s and a light breeze.

Warmer, slightly more humid air will build northward into the area on Friday, priming the atmosphere for some showers and thunderstorms. There will be a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A stray shower will possibly redevelop later in the day as well. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the area with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s and a gusty west breeze.

The weekend will be sunny and seasonably warm with high temperatures around 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of showers Sunday evening and Sunday night.

