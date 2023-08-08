Stray to isolated rain chances this week

The best chance of rain appears to be late Thursday into Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rain chances are in the forecast for the middle and late portion of the week, but rain chances aren’t expected to be too widespread. Showers and storms should stay stray to isolated across the region.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Current guidance is pointing towards a cold front moving across SE MN and NE IA during the evening on Wednesday. Stray storms could develop along this front. The best chance of rain will be north of I-90 in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. Rainfall amounts for areas along and south of I-90 are expected to stay less than a tenth of an inch.

Rainfall amounts Thursday
Rainfall amounts Thursday(KTTC)

The better chance of rain will be late Thursday into Friday morning. Rainfall amounts east of I-35 will be around 0.10-0.25″ for most locations. Higher amounts will be along and west of I-35.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the middle of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James in Rochester
Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester
Rochester police say a woman was assaulted while she was out for an afternoon walk on a bike...
Woman groped during afternoon walk on Rochester bike path
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash
Buck & Honey's
Acres of sunflower fields open to public in Wanamingo

Latest News

There will be chances of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Friday with a slight...
Seasonable temps all week; Few showers Wednesday, Friday
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Sunshine with seasonable temps; A couple of rain chances this week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather