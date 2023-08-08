Stray to isolated rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rain chances are in the forecast for the middle and late portion of the week, but rain chances aren’t expected to be too widespread. Showers and storms should stay stray to isolated across the region.

Current guidance is pointing towards a cold front moving across SE MN and NE IA during the evening on Wednesday. Stray storms could develop along this front. The best chance of rain will be north of I-90 in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. Rainfall amounts for areas along and south of I-90 are expected to stay less than a tenth of an inch.

The better chance of rain will be late Thursday into Friday morning. Rainfall amounts east of I-35 will be around 0.10-0.25″ for most locations. Higher amounts will be along and west of I-35.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the middle of next week.

