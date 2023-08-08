Seasonable temps all week; Few showers Wednesday, Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a beautiful summer day ahead of us featuring abundant sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures as high pressure moves through the region. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures around 80 degrees and a light westerly breeze.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the low 80s and light winds. (KTTC)

After a mainly clear night, a few clouds and then some isolated showers will move in during the midday hours Wednesday. There will be a chance of widely scattered showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm or two in the afternoon until the early evening. With occasional sunshine in the area, high temperatures will again be around 80 degrees with a light westerly breeze.

High temps tomorrow will be around 80 degrees with sunshine and a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Thursday looks like it will be another great example of late summer weather as sunshine and quiet weather will be the rule. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area with high temperatures in the low 80s and a light breeze.

There will be chances of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Friday with a slight chance late in the day Sunday. (KTTC)

Warmer, slightly more humid air will build northward into the area on Friday, priming the atmosphere for some showers and thunderstorms. There will be a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A stray shower will possibly redevelop later in the day as well. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the area with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s and a gusty west breeze.

Expect high temps around 80 degrees this week, which is around the seasonal average. There will be chances of showers with a stay thunderstorm or two on Wednesday and Friday. (KTTC)

The weekend will be sunny and seasonably warm with high temperatures around 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of showers Sunday evening and Sunday night.

High temps over the next week or two will be around 80 degrees, which is typical for the middle portion of August. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, August 8, 2023. We have a bright and very pleasant day ahead of us with high temperatures around 80° for our Tuesday. There will be a chance of showers and a stray thunderstorm or two on Wednesday with another round of scattered storms possible Friday. High temperatures will be around 80° for the rest of this week and all of next week. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.