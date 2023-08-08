A Night of PossAbilities September 22

a Night of Possabilities fundraiser 2023
a Night of Possabilities fundraiser 2023(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota will hold a fundraiser on September 22nd at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinc Area in the 4th floor ballroom.

PossAbilities is a nonprofit organization focused on creating opportunities for people with disabilities.

The fundraiser kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction followed by an elegant evening of dining, fundraising and stories told by people with disabilities.

Stacy Shones, Marketing Director for PossAbilities, spoke about the event on Midwest Access.

If you would like tickets or to be a sponsor, you contact them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James in Rochester
Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester
Rochester police say a woman was assaulted while she was out for an afternoon walk on a bike...
Woman groped during afternoon walk on Rochester bike path
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash
Buck & Honey's
Acres of sunflower fields open to public in Wanamingo

Latest News

Tuesday is the start of the Mower County Free Fair in Austin.
Mower County Free Fair kicks off Tuesday in Austin
Mower County Free Fair kicks off Tuesday in Austin
Doctor looks at an x-ray of the lungs
Minnesota Mobile Exams expanding healthcare access
KTTC participates in ‘Broadcasters Week of Kindness’
KTTC participates in ‘Broadcasters Week of Kindness’