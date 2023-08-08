A Night of PossAbilities September 22

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota will hold a fundraiser on September 22nd at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinc Area in the 4th floor ballroom.

PossAbilities is a nonprofit organization focused on creating opportunities for people with disabilities.

The fundraiser kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction followed by an elegant evening of dining, fundraising and stories told by people with disabilities.

Stacy Shones, Marketing Director for PossAbilities, spoke about the event on Midwest Access.

If you would like tickets or to be a sponsor, you contact them here.

