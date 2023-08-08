Mower County Free Fair kicks off Tuesday in Austin

Tuesday is the start of the Mower County Free Fair in Austin.
Tuesday is the start of the Mower County Free Fair in Austin.
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is the start of the Mower County Free Fair in Austin.

The family-friendly event includes a carnival, exhibits, food, fireworks, animal shows and more.

Each year, typically around 100,000 people come out to enjoy the fair. The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Thursday is senior day. All the excitement runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Austin.

Click here for more information about the fair.

