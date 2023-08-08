Mower County Free Fair kicks off Tuesday in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is the start of the Mower County Free Fair in Austin.

The family-friendly event includes a carnival, exhibits, food, fireworks, animal shows and more.

Each year, typically around 100,000 people come out to enjoy the fair. The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Thursday is senior day. All the excitement runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Austin.

