Minnesota Mobile Exams expanding healthcare access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Mobile Exams is expanding mobile healthcare in Rochester and all across the state of Minnesota.

The mobile clinic includes services such as lab, x-ray and nursing which can come right to you.

Truman Cox and Dr. Michael Broderdorf stopped by Midwest Access to show what services can look like when performed in your home.

For more information about Minnesota Mobile Exams, click here.

Tuesday is the start of the Mower County Free Fair in Austin.
Mower County Free Fair kicks off Tuesday in Austin
a Night of Possabilities fundraiser 2023
A Night of PossAbilities September 22
KTTC participates in ‘Broadcasters Week of Kindness’
