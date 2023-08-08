Minnesota Mobile Exams expanding healthcare access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Mobile Exams is expanding mobile healthcare in Rochester and all across the state of Minnesota.

The mobile clinic includes services such as lab, x-ray and nursing which can come right to you.

Truman Cox and Dr. Michael Broderdorf stopped by Midwest Access to show what services can look like when performed in your home.

For more information about Minnesota Mobile Exams, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.