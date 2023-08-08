City provides update on a more ‘urban look’ for North Broadway.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Even more construction is in the cards for Rochester. The city gave an update Monday into the more than $12 million plan to completely reconstruct North Broadway.

City engineer, Dillon Dombrovski, explains the main goal of the project to give the area a more inviting environment rather than the highway it used to be.

“We’re going to calm traffic and make it much safer for everyone that’s using it,” Dombrovski stated.

Reconstruction will begin near Silver Lake and end near the Recreation Center, and utilities will be completely replaced. A plus for drivers, there won’t be a detour compared to previous construction on Broadway.

“We are fortunate that it’s a wider street right of way and we can build the project in two halves maintain traffic through the corridor and we don’t have to detour so they will continue to drive through,” Dombrovski said.

North Broadway will also look cosmetically different as well. Most recent drafts highlight updated transit stops, shelters, landscaping and a 12-foot mixed-use path on each side. However, the landscaping has Rochester’s mayor, Kim Norton, and other council members voicing concerns.

“There are weeds everywhere on our plantings all over downtown and it’s particularly disappointing for me in this new stretch of Broadway,” Norton explained. “It’s just gotten overgrown. I’ve spent time in front of several businesses myself hand picking weeds.”

Other concerns brought up by council include traffic for nearby Kellogg Middle School and what maintenance property owners will be responsible for.

According to Dombrovski, at the end of the project, traffic will be a lot calmer through the corridor.

“You get on those wider corridors; it feels like a little bit like a runway and then people feel more comfortable driving faster so with the traffic calming in our design we’ll be redesigned the roadway from what is 40 miles to 30 miles per hour,” Dombrovski said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and take around two construction seasons.

