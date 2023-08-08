Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rumors swirled all day Monday of basketball superstar LeBron James being in Rochester.

Fans gathered downtown Monday evening hoping to catch a glimpse of the athlete.

Many cheered when they spotted him, after he dined at Terza.

KTTC has reached out to James’s management for any additional information on his visit to the Med City, but as of Monday, we have not heard back.

Some reportedly spotted him outside Mayo Clinic.

James’s son, Bronny, is recovering from a cardiac arrest though KTTC cannot confirm if that is the reason for the visit.

LeBron James spotted in Rochester

