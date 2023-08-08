Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester

LeBron James in Rochester
LeBron James in Rochester(KTTC)
By Caitlin Alexander and KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rumors swirled all day Monday of basketball superstar LeBron James being in Rochester.

Fans gathered downtown Monday evening hoping to catch a glimpse of the athlete.

Many cheered when they spotted him, after he dined at Terza.

KTTC has reached out to James’s management for any additional information on his visit to the Med City, but as of Monday, we have not heard back.

Some reportedly spotted him outside Mayo Clinic.

James’s son, Bronny, is recovering from a cardiac arrest though KTTC cannot confirm if that is the reason for the visit.

LeBron James spotted in Rochester

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a cable on a bike trail while riding a...
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after hitting cable while riding
Walz Announces $13 Million for Business Expansion
Two Local Companies Benefit from $13 Million State Program
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing

Latest News

LeBron James spotted in Rochester
LeBron James spotted in Rochester
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
Swimming still off-limits at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
Swimming still off-limits at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
New Kasson Fire Hall Groundbreaking Ceremony
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Kasson fire hall