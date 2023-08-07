A walk to End Alzheimer’s September 9th

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event is a fundraiser for care, support and research for those impacted by the disease.

The event will take place September 9th at Cascade Meadows 2900 19th Street NW in Rochester. Spokesperson, Karen Hanson was our special guest on Midwest Access to discuss the event.

If you would like more info about the event, including how to donate or sign-up you can visit their website here.

