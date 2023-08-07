Update on Byron Public Schools’ construction projects

Update for Byron Public Schools' Construction Projects
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A series of construction projects for Byron Public Schools have made much progress.

The projects will bring new and improved facilities to the public schools.

They will include:

  • A new athletic complex
  • More classrooms
  • A remodeled Community Education Center
  • A performing arts center
  • Improved kitchens

The athletic complex will include a new turf football/soccer field, a baseball/softball field, a nine-lane synthetic track, and seating for 1,700 people.

Byron Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck says the new athletic complex, classrooms, and Community Education Center are expected to be completed by the end of August 2023.

He also says the performing arts center and the baseball/softball field will open in 2024.

