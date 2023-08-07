Swimming still off-limits at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Albert Lea Minnesota is urging its citizens to avoid swimming in Fountain Lake following the appearance of Blue-Green Algae in multiple locations in the Lake.

Boating and fishing are still allowed currently, but the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) continues to remind locals to remain out of the water.

“The conditions that cause the Blue Green Algae are basically what we have seen, higher temperatures warmer lake water, and the lack of rain. So, the lack of water circulating through the lake and that’s really what causes the algae blooms here in Southern Minnesota,” said SRRWD administrator Andy Henschel.

These specific conditions the area has been experiencing have been a key reason for the emergence of this harmful algae that is harmful to both humans and pets. Citizens should remain clear of any Blue-Green Algae they see in or around the lake.

If you or someone you know is experiencing illness following contact with the algae blooms report them to the MDH Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline by calling 1-877-366-3455.

You can also learn more about the symptoms and dangers of Blue-Green Algae by visiting the MDH website for information on HAB Related illnesses.

