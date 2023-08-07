Seasonal temps; Chances for isolated showers this week
High temperatures will be around 80 degrees
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought showed to the area on Sunday has moved away to the southeast, but in its wake, there will be additional chances for rain over the next few days as our weather pattern remains fairly active. Expect occasional sunshine today, especially in the afternoon, with sparse, isolated showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm in the area. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees, which is typical for the early part of August, and a light northwest breeze.
After a clear and tranquil night, another weak disturbance will graze the area to the north on Tuesday, triggering a few spotty showers in our area during the mid-afternoon. Under partly sunny skies, high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
A weak cold front will move through the upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, triggering a few isolated thunderstorms in the midday and afternoon hours. With a partly sunny sky, high temperatures will be around 80 degrees with a light westerly breeze.
After a sunny and warm Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the low 80s, there will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms early Friday as another cold front slides through the region. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s.
The weekend will be slightly cooler in our area. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine with high temperature in the mid-70s and then isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
