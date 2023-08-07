Seasonal temperatures and stray rain chances this week

Minor rain chances this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Most areas along and to the east of Hwy-52 missed out on the heavy rainfall over the weekend. We’re tracking a couple of stray to isolated chances of showers and storms for the week ahead.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

Stray storm chances will be possible for areas south of I-90 on Wednesday. Another round of stray to isolated showers and storms will be possible late Thursday into Friday morning. Right now, I don’t think the rain will be extremely widespread this week.

Rainfall amounts this week
Rainfall amounts this week(KTTC)

Confidence is low in terms of rainfall amounts. Models don’t have a great agreement when looking at chances for over 0.25″ of rain. Most areas will probably see less than 0.20″ through Saturday evening.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

