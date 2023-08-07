Seasonal temperatures and stray rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Most areas along and to the east of Hwy-52 missed out on the heavy rainfall over the weekend. We’re tracking a couple of stray to isolated chances of showers and storms for the week ahead.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

Stray storm chances will be possible for areas south of I-90 on Wednesday. Another round of stray to isolated showers and storms will be possible late Thursday into Friday morning. Right now, I don’t think the rain will be extremely widespread this week.

Rainfall amounts this week (KTTC)

Confidence is low in terms of rainfall amounts. Models don’t have a great agreement when looking at chances for over 0.25″ of rain. Most areas will probably see less than 0.20″ through Saturday evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.