Rochester City Council meets to discuss North Broadway Ave project Monday

Monday afternoon, the Rochester City Council will look at the next chapter of construction...
Monday afternoon, the Rochester City Council will look at the next chapter of construction planned for North Broadway Avenue.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester City Council will look at the next chapter of construction planned for North Broadway Avenue.

Improvements to Broadway in Rochester have been challenging for drivers and businesses in recent years.

The project is slated for 2024 to 2025 and will impact the area from Silver Lake to the Rochester Rec. Center.

The improvements are intended to make Broadway more accessible for bicyclists and pedestrians and to improve access to recreation at Silver Lake and the Zumbro River.

Sewer and water utilities will be reconstructed during the project, landscaping will be improved and transit shelters and light signals will be replaced.

Final design preparations are expected to continue this year, with assessment hearings in the fall.

Bidding for the project is expected to begin in January.

The council will meet in a study session to go over the plan at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

They’ll also get an update on the downtown building energy transition project.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a cable on a bike trail while riding a...
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after hitting cable while riding
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
Walz Announces $13 Million for Business Expansion
Two Local Companies Benefit from $13 Million State Program
The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam

Latest News

Road work generic.
Road work on 2nd Street Southwest begins Monday
KTTC News at 5 - Sunday
Acres of sunflower fields open to public in Wanamingo
Buck & Honey's
Acres of sunflower fields open to public in Wanamingo
Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash