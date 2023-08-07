Rochester City Council meets to discuss North Broadway Ave project Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester City Council will look at the next chapter of construction planned for North Broadway Avenue.

Improvements to Broadway in Rochester have been challenging for drivers and businesses in recent years.

The project is slated for 2024 to 2025 and will impact the area from Silver Lake to the Rochester Rec. Center.

The improvements are intended to make Broadway more accessible for bicyclists and pedestrians and to improve access to recreation at Silver Lake and the Zumbro River.

Sewer and water utilities will be reconstructed during the project, landscaping will be improved and transit shelters and light signals will be replaced.

Final design preparations are expected to continue this year, with assessment hearings in the fall.

Bidding for the project is expected to begin in January.

The council will meet in a study session to go over the plan at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

They’ll also get an update on the downtown building energy transition project.

