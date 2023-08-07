Road work on 2nd Street Southwest begins Monday

By KTTC Staff
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you live or work near downtown Rochester, there are some temporary changes you should know about.

Rochester Public Works will conduct a necessary maintenance on 2nd Street Southwest in the vicinity of Saint Mary’s Hospital. The work will begin Monday at 5 a.m. and is expected to last through August 7.

This work will result in significant travel delays. Alternate routes to reach the hospital or downtown Rochester are encouraged on these days. The city has suggested 6th Street and Civic Center Drive as potential detours.

The street will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in both directions from 11th Avenue Southwest to 16th Avenue Southwest. Open travel lanes will shift as needed. In order to mitigate impacts, traffic signals will be monitored and adjusted as necessary.

Access to St. Mary’s emergency room from 14th Avenue Southwest will remain open for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

