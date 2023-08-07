Prairie Hollow Farm joins us on Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Prairie Hollow Farm is a multi-generational family-owned business focused on sustainable regenerative farming.

They grow their food without chemical fertilizers, herbicides or insecticides.

Pam Benike and her family were our guests on Midwest Access to showcase their produce directly from their farm.

For more info about Prairie Hollow Farm, you can visit their site here or catch them at the Rochester Farmers Market Saturdays 7:30 am - Noon.

