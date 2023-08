ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said one person died in a UTV crash in Allamakee County on Friday afternoon.

The state patrol said the UTV was on Walleye Lane heading for River Road when it hit several trees and a landscaping rock.

Jeffry Kelley, of Waterville, died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.