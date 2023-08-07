Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Kasson fire hall

New Kasson Fire Hall Groundbreaking Ceremony
New Kasson Fire Hall Groundbreaking Ceremony
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Kasson Fire and Rescue held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new fire hall and for the demolition of the old one.

The new building will house 36 firefighters and 11 fire trucks. It features an improved gear room, a community center, and a gym.

Kasson’s Fire Chief says the previous hall was becoming old.

He says it was more efficient to build a new hall than to repair the old one.

”We are super excited for the current members. It is a well-deserved facility that they need. It really triggers the pride and ownership in them to have something that they can be proud of that’s theirs.”

Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch

