Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a cable on a bike trail while riding a...
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after hitting cable while riding
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
Walz Announces $13 Million for Business Expansion
Two Local Companies Benefit from $13 Million State Program
The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam

Latest News

FILE - Harmony was reported missing in November 2021.
Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter
A federal appeals court on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for...
Appeals court upholds Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sex abuse images
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion