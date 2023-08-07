Acres of sunflower fields open to public in Wanamingo

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023
WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) – Buck & Honey’s farm in Wanamingo has acres of blooming sunflowers, and its open to the public.

The hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Next weekend is expected to be its last. The flowers are expected to peak next week.

For more information visit, Buck & Honey’s Facebook page.

