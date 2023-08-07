17% of toddlers fall short on vaccines, study says

FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which...
FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which analyzed data from 16,000 children between the ages of 35 months and 19 years old, finds 17% of toddlers do not finish all the vaccine series they start.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found about 1 in 6 toddlers do not get all the vaccinations they need.

Researchers analyzed data from 16,000 children between the ages of 35 months and 19 years old.

They specifically looked at seven multi-dose vaccines.

According to the study, 17% of toddlers started the vaccination series, but they did not finish one or more of the doses.

The authors said a common reason for not completing the series is delayed medical records after moving to another state.

Meanwhile, about 73% of toddlers completed all of the vaccination doses, and just 1% did not get any vaccines.

The study was published in the journal Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a cable on a bike trail while riding a...
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after hitting cable while riding
Walz Announces $13 Million for Business Expansion
Two Local Companies Benefit from $13 Million State Program
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam

Latest News

Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
Fraud check washing on the rise again
Feds warn of ‘surge’ in check washing scam
Feds warn of ‘surge’ in check washing scam
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say