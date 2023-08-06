Waseca 12-year-old killed in western Wisconsin crash

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (KTTC) – A 12-year-old Waseca girl was killed Friday in a vehicle crash in Pepin County, Wisconsin.

According to the Pepin County Sherriff’s Office, on Friday, at around 2:40 pm, the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls reporting a very serious traffic crash in which one vehicle was on fire with several people, including children, trapped inside just east of US Highway 10 and Sylvester Road in northwestern Pepin County.

Authorities said the initial investigation shows that a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by an 18-year-old Ethan R. Whitwam from Durand, Wisconsin was driving east on US 10 when it crossed into the westbound lanes of US 10 and struck a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Four members of the Passon family of Waseca were in the Silverado.

Authorities said a person passing by who came upon the crash was eventually able to pull the trapped occupants from the vehicle that was on fire. That same passerby, along with three other people passing by all had some level of medical training and immediately began providing medical aid to the victims of the crash.

Steven M. Passon, age 40, was driving the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. He was transported with critical injuries by helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital. His current condition is unknown. Jessica A. Passon, age 36, was a passenger in the pick-up truck. She was treated and released from an Eau Claire hospital.

Joeclynn J.A. Passon, age 12, was a passenger in the pick-up truck with her family. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Drake M. Passon, age 8, was a passenger in the pick-up truck with his family. He was transported with critical injuries to a Minneapolis hospital by helicopter. His current condition is unknown.

Whitman was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

