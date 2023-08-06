Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a seasonal and quiet start to the weekend Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, our next weather-maker moves into the region, bringing the chance for much-needed rainfall. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive from the west around 3-4 a.m. and become more scattered as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with west winds at 5-15 mph.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (KTTC)

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Sunday. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.25″ up to 1″+ in some locations. The heaviest amounts are anticipated to stay along and west of the I-35 corridor. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonably cool in the low to mid-70s with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Showers and storms are expected to wrap up after midnight.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Drier skies and seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are on tap for the start of the work week Monday. Winds from the north will usher in cooler, more comfortable air to the region with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible again Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s.

The late week is looking quiet with partly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the mid to upper 70s.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

