Lingering showers tonight; Seasonal & pleasant week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us saw at least a little bit of rain Sunday, however, areas along the riverside have stayed mainly dry. Rainfall amounts have varied from a tenth of an inch to just under 1″.

Rainfall totals (KTTC)

A few showers will linger into Sunday evening before wrapping up around Midnight. The remainder of the night will be dry with overnight temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Some locations could pick up an additional 0.10″ to 0.20″ of rain before showers exit.

Rain forecast (KTTC)

Seasonal temperatures arrive Monday and settle in for the upcoming week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Rain chances will continue to remain limited this week. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are possible Wednesday and Friday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.