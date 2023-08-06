Lingering showers tonight; Seasonal & pleasant week ahead

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us saw at least a little bit of rain Sunday, however, areas along the riverside have stayed mainly dry. Rainfall amounts have varied from a tenth of an inch to just under 1″.

Rainfall totals
Rainfall totals(KTTC)

A few showers will linger into Sunday evening before wrapping up around Midnight. The remainder of the night will be dry with overnight temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Some locations could pick up an additional 0.10″ to 0.20″ of rain before showers exit.

Rain forecast
Rain forecast(KTTC)

Seasonal temperatures arrive Monday and settle in for the upcoming week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Rain chances will continue to remain limited this week. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are possible Wednesday and Friday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz Announces $13 Million for Business Expansion
Two Local Companies Benefit from $13 Million State Program
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a cable on a bike trail while riding a...
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after hitting cable while riding
Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 8/6/23
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 8/6/23
Rainfall forecast
Scattered showers and storms expected Today
Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast - 8/5/23
Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast - 8/5/23
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Seasonably warm Saturday; Showers and storms Sunday