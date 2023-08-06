Forum held addressing Olmsted County housing concerns.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota House is sending more than one billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to addressing housing concerns. Saturday, a forum was held to answer what this could mean for Olmsted County.

With more than 100 people in attendance, elected officials talked through the housing omnibus bill. Some issues addressed in the bill include rental assistance, workforce housing and grant money for emergency shelters.

Members of the community were able to tell their stories of housing struggles, followed by testimonies from community leaders. The Muslim Coalition of Isaiah led a question-and-answer session where attendees were able to ask legislators about the bill.

“Everything we’re working on at the legislature, I believe is centered around housing. If folks have safe, affordable, accessible housing that unlocks so much potential. When you don’t have access to this housing, almost nothing else in your life is going to go right and for the first time really ever this legislature leaned in and made a significant investment in housing,” representative Michael Howard explained.

Legislators said the next session will focus more on housing issues like requiring a 14-day eviction notice.

