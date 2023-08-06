2024 GOP presidential candidates speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the battle for the undecideds. With former president Donald Trump firmly leading in the polls, candidates are hitting the Hawkeye State to grow support. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson held her annual “Ashley’s BBQ Bash” in Cedar Rapids Sunday, where the presidential hopefuls got a chance to connect with voters.

Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy says being a millennial running for president gives him a unique perspective on problems facing the younger generation.

“I’ll tell you what’s going on with us young people. You wanna know what’s going on, here’s what it is. We are hungry for a cause. We are so starved for a purpose and meaning and identity,” Ramaswamy said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Iowa and Florida are alike politically, and his record is proof he’s up for the job.

“We enacted universal school choice for every parent in the State of Florida. We enacted and expanded second amendment rights in the state of Florida. We signed the Heartbeat Bill to protect innocent human life,” DeSantis said.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says taking on China is a matter of national security.

“What should we be doing? We need to take China head on. The way you do that is you say, ‘China will no longer buy any American soil whatsoever.’ And we don’t stop there, we take back the US soil they have already purchased,” Haley said.

Conservative talk radio show host Larry Elder says the biggest social problems facing America is what he calls the “epidemic of fatherlessness.”

“A kid raised without a father is five times more likely to be poor and commit crime. Nine times more likely to drop out of school. And 20 times more likely to end up in jail. What happened in the mid sixties when Democrat Lyndon Johnson launched the so-called war on poverty, we’ve incentivized women to marry the government,” Elder said.

With the caucuses less than six months away, these candidates need to make an impression on voters now. The GOP Caucus is set to be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

