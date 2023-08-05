Two Local Companies Benefit from $13 Million State Program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) –Governor Walz announced this week that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will provide over $13 million to help 15 businesses across Minnesota expand. Two of those businesses are in southeast Minnesota. The funding will leverage nearly $766 million in outside investment and create 652 jobs over five years.

“Minnesota is proud to be a top state for business and to live and work,” said Governor Walz. “I am grateful to the workers, entrepreneurs, and businesses that call Minnesota home and contribute to our economy. We are committed to supporting our businesses and investing in the future of Minnesota’s workforce, whether through business expansion, grants for entrepreneurs, or child care.”

Daikin Applied in Owatonna is a commercial heating and air conditioner manufacturer. The company will receive $175,000 and help create 20 jobs.

Geotek in Stewartville will receive a million dollars. Geotek is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer, and distributor of reinforced fiberglass products. The funding will help to create 35 jobs in three years.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.